100 free flights in one year?

THE Joint Select Committee of the Parliament intends making recommendations for changes to the operating policy of Caribbean Airlines after finding that the current modus operandi allows for abuse of company privileges and a heap of inefficiencies at taxpayer expense. Committee chairman Senator David Small, who also spent some time on Monday scolding the CAL panel sitting before the committee on a number of issues, has indicated that it will speak to changes on, among other things, CAL's agreement with the Trinidad & Tobago Airline Pilots Association .

