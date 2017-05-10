100 free flights in one year?

100 free flights in one year?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

THE Joint Select Committee of the Parliament intends making recommendations for changes to the operating policy of Caribbean Airlines after finding that the current modus operandi allows for abuse of company privileges and a heap of inefficiencies at taxpayer expense. Committee chairman Senator David Small, who also spent some time on Monday scolding the CAL panel sitting before the committee on a number of issues, has indicated that it will speak to changes on, among other things, CAL's agreement with the Trinidad & Tobago Airline Pilots Association .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC