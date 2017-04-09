West: Let UWI students enlist in Poli...

West: Let UWI students enlist in Police Service

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Trinidad Guardian

David West, Director Police Complaints Authority, has called for graduates of the University of the West Indies to enlist as members of the Police Service. He said there should be some motivating programme to encourage these graduates to enroll for training as police officers by the Police Service Commission.

Chicago, IL

