'We have lost a daughter of the soil'Apr. 15, 2017, 8:56 PM Ast
ATTORNEY and politician Carol Cuffy-Dowlat, a long-standing member of the Congress of the People political party, has died. Cuffy-Dowlat passed away at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope on Friday night, after an extended illness that had kept her away from her most recent job as a radio talk show host.
