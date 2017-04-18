UWI: New chancellor not appointed yet

44 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

THE University of the West Indies yesterday expressed surprise about the announcement made by Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Education Anthony Garcia, at a post-Cabinet media briefing Thursday, that businessman Robert Bermudez has been selected as the next chancellor of the university. "The University Administration wishes to take this opportunity to indicate that chancellors are appointed in accordance with the university's Statute 4, which clearly states: "The chancellor shall be appointed by the University Council," a statement from the university said yesterday.

Chicago, IL

