United Airlinesa timely lesson*Apr. 14, 2017, 11:0 PM Ast

Among the great lessons to be drawn from the United Airlines debacle involving the dragging eviction of passenger Dr David Dao is that every consumer experience is potentially a global experience. In a world covered 24/7 by the ubiquitous phone camera, the territorial boundaries that once limited exposure have fallen under the weight of global communication technology which has the potential to transform every experience into an international experience with global impact.

