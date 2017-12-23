Uber is operating illegally in Trinidad, says minister
Sinanan said the matter was now one for law enforcement, since the company is operating outside the law of the land. Asked whether the Ministry of Works had made a report on the issue to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on the issue, Sinanan said "no" and that the situation should be one that the law is aware of.
