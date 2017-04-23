Trinidad jolted by earthquake

Trinidad jolted by earthquake

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies , St Augustine campus, reports that the quake, that occurred at 9:52 pm was felt in Port of Spain, Arima and San Fernando. The tremor, with a depth of 10 km, was located at Latitude 11.03 degrees North and Longitude 62.16 West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,020 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC