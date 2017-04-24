Trinidad Bankers Call For Proposals To Discuss Diversification and Growth

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad - The Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago says the decision by the US-based international ratings agency, Standards and Poors , to lower the Long Term Sovereign Credit Ratings for Trinidad and Tobago from A- to BBB+ makes the need for proposals for economic diversification and growth of "paramount importance." While the agency maintained the country's economic outlook as stable, it said the change was based on Trinidad and Tobago's higher debt burden.

