Trinidad Bankers Call For Proposals T...

Trinidad Bankers Call For Proposals To Discuss Diversification and Growth

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad - The Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago says the decision by the US-based international ratings agency, Standards and Poors , to lower the Long Term Sovereign Credit Ratings for Trinidad and Tobago from A- to BBB+ makes the need for proposals for economic diversification and growth of "paramount importance." While the agency maintained the country's economic outlook as stable, it said the change was based on Trinidad and Tobago's higher debt burden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC