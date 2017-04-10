Traffic chaos as trucks turned away from a Galiciaa Apr. 12, 2017, 10:47 PM Ast
DOZENS of cargo-loaded trucks were turned away from boarding the Super Fast Galicia at the Port of Port of Spain yesterday, causing traffic chaos on Wrightson Road. As the cargo vessel Galicia renders the last of its services before leaving local waters, some frustrated trucks drivers claimed yesterday that some business owners are rushing to use what could be the last chance for some time to get goods safely and quickly to Tobago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
