Tobago Chamber still against bargeApr...

Tobago Chamber still against bargeApr. 11, 2017, 11:23 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The Tobago Chamber has been against using a barge to transport cargo to Tobago and continues to be against it. Chairman of the Inter Island Transport Committee Diane Hadad told the Express yesterday despite Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan indicating a wall barge would serve the people of Tobago well, it would not, and the business community would instead stand additional losses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC