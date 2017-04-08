Tobago by Sea and Air
With news of the impending departure of the Super-Fast Galicia from the Port-of-Spain to Scarborough route, businesses in Tobago are justifiably gnawing their fingernails. Tobago Chamber rep Donna Hadad made an impassioned appearance on television this week, clanging the bells of doom for Tobago commerce.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
