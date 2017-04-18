The UWI picks T&Ta s Bermudez as next chancellor
"The University of the West Indies has noted with surprise the announcement made by Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Education, Mr Anthony Garcia, at a post-Cabinet media briefing earlier today, on the subject of the appointment of a new UWI chancellor. "The university administration wishes to take this opportunity to indicate that chancellors are appointed in accordance with the University's Statute 4, which clearly states, 'The chancellor shall be appointed by the University Council'.
