The lady in the attic

THE east Trinidad villages between Manzanilla and Mayaro had as many douens, lagahoos and socouyants as there were undead people. At least that's the story told by the elders, which filled the mind of Joseph lexander as a child growing up in Plum Mitan in the 1930s and 40s There were so many "jumbies" floating around at night, they told him, that people welcomed the full moon night light in those days before electricity, a lesser chance of being sucked, possessed or led astray.

