The Holy Week Art Exhibition
The exhibition is at the gallery of the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago at the corner of Jamaica Boulevard and St. Vincent Avenue, Federation Park, Port of Spain, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dutch artist Michiel van Hout came from Europe to Trinidad almost four years ago and noticed that Trinidad and Tobago is a very religious and spiritual country. Religious art rarely gets a chance in the leading galleries and most churches are unable to afford artwork as it is priced nowadays.
