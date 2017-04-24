The corned beef is back, and it's safe to eat
The temporary restriction which was imposed on March 21, was put in place by Agriculture Minster Clarence Rambharat after it was revealed by Brazilian authorities to have been investigating a private manufacturer using rotted meat. The Ministry made the announcement to lift the temporary restriction on both the import and retail sale of meat products from Brazil including corned beef, chicken patties and chicken nuggets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
