That dreaded property taxApr. 1, 2017, 12:18 Am Ast

That dreaded property taxApr. 1, 2017

The population is still reeling in fear from the recent announcement by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that "approximately 400,000 households in Trinidad and Tobago are expected to begin paying property taxes this year". The fact is that citizens have been paying property tax for decades in the form of Lands and Building Taxes.

Chicago, IL

