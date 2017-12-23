Soldier charged: accused of exporting drugs by courierApr. 19, 2017, 12:23 Am Ast

A MEMBER of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, who allegedly attempted to export close to two kilogrammes of cocaine via DHL Courier Services concealed in scented candles, was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $.3 million when he appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday. Colin Clarke, 26, appeared before Senior Magistrate Nanette Forde-John in the Fourth Court charged with attempting to export 1.853 kilogrammes of the drugs.

