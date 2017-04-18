Sinanan: Govt could sue over a Galiciaa Apr. 19, 2017, 9:58 PM Ast

A barge and cargo vessel have been identified to temporarily replace the Super Fast Galicia and should be ready to sail as soon as this Sunday, following the Galicia's last run tomorrow. Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Port Authority chairman, Alison Lewis, gave the assurance yesterday they were working feverishly to finalise the details this week of an arrangement with the vessels, the owner or owners of which were not named but were confirmed as being local.

