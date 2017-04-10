Sinanan: Galicia cost millions in damage to Hyatt waterfront
COMMERCIAL cargo vessel - the Super Fast Galicia - has cost between US$200,000 to $300,000 in damages by berthing at the Hyatt waterfront. This was the cost attributed to the controversial vessel by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday.
