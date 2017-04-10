Sinanan: Galicia cost millions in dam...

Sinanan: Galicia cost millions in damage to Hyatt waterfront

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newsday

COMMERCIAL cargo vessel - the Super Fast Galicia - has cost between US$200,000 to $300,000 in damages by berthing at the Hyatt waterfront. This was the cost attributed to the controversial vessel by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Thu drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC