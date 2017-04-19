Second day of gains for NGL shares

Second day of gains for NGL shares

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 75,872 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,870,805.10. Trinidad Cement Limited was the volume leader with 440,340 shares changing hands for a value of $1,857,749.20, followed by JMMB Group Limited with a volume of 115,911 shares being traded for $151,843.41.

