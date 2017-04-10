Scrunter in iconic Grande concertApr. 13, 2017, 7:40 PM Ast
This much beloved calypsonian has been chosen to be one of the featured artistes in the Calypso Icons of Grande Concert, on Saturday, April 29, at the North Eastern College, Sangre Grande. The other calypso icons of Grande to be featured are Pink Panther , Poser , and Johnny King .
