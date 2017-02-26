Scotia rollout continues*Apr. 12, 2017, 2:26 Am Ast
SCOTIABANK Trinidad and Tobago Ltd hosted an event last Thursday to launch the new Scotiabank PriceSmart MasterCard. It was held at The Residence at One Woodbrrok Place.
