Sangre Grande historic buildings demolished

Structurally unsound: Some of Sangre Grande's old buildings were demolished at the weekend as part of the National Clean-Up Campaign being overseen by Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein. - Photo: DEXTER PHILIP Everyone wanted the historic buildings in Sangre Grande to be saved and restored, but not a single person offered a cent to make it happen despite years of talk, said regional corporation chairman Terry Rondon.

