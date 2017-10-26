Roy Cape All Stars plays no more
AS of March 1, after 57 years, veteran musician and band leader Roy 'Pappy' Cape 'hung up' his prized Selmar Parris Super 80 saxophone as a performer with the long-standing brass band he formed - Roy Cape All Stars. He said that was not how he wanted to end his career, but it just happened.
