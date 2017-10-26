Roy Cape All Stars plays no more

1 hr ago

AS of March 1, after 57 years, veteran musician and band leader Roy 'Pappy' Cape 'hung up' his prized Selmar Parris Super 80 saxophone as a performer with the long-standing brass band he formed - Roy Cape All Stars. He said that was not how he wanted to end his career, but it just happened.

Chicago, IL

