Regus opens its doors in Trinidad & Tobago

Flexible working spaces - the phenomenon that is reshaping the way the world works - has arrived in Trinidad & Tobago with the opening of a Regus Business Centre at Invader's Bay Tower in Port of Spain. The Regus business centre which boasts a combination of office space, meeting rooms, co-working facilities, and business lounges will be the first of its kind in T&T offering creative working in the heart of Port of Spain's commercial district.

