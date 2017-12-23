Region Prepares To Fight Terrorism In Joint Military Exercise

Director of training at the Regional Security System retired Captain Brian Roberts said Tuesday morning at the launch of the annual security exercise, Tradewinds 2017, that returning foreign terrorist fighters, and terrorism on a whole, were among new threats with which the region had to contend. It is for this reason, he said, that the exercise, due to take place here and in Trinidad and Tobago from June 6-17, will focus on the new, non-traditional threats to security.

