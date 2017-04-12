Property Tax reasonable, says Rowley

Friday

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he has a "good feeling" that when the public is properly educated on the property tax they would see that it is reasonable and not oppressive. Rowley was speaking to reporters following a reading from his memoir at Bocas Lit Fest at the Old Fire station, Port of Spain on Thursday.

