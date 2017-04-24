Promise of new Jamaica politicsApr. 25, 2017, 11:0 PM Ast
THE leader of Jamaica's parliamentary opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, has made a most refreshing plea for the Jamaican people to pursue a new kind of politics to overcome one rooted in "tribal divisiveness" and "rebuild trust" for a better future for that nation. The cynics in Jamaica and abroad, including Trinidad and Tobago, may be quick to dismiss this call by Dr Phillips as "ole talk" noting that social and political divisions regularly trump promised policies of new governments.
