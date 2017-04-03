Pregnant woman charged with stealing Mitsubishi Evo

She appeared before San Fernando senior magistrate Nannettte Forde-John charged that on March 19 at Gulf View Link Road she stole the car valued $89,000. Joseph who was arrested last Saturday in St Joseph in another matter was charged by constable Rajkumar with the indictable charge of stealing the car on April 4. He also said a tracing was unavailable for Joseph.

