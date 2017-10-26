Portsmouth sailors catch the eye of M...

Portsmouth sailors catch the eye of MPs during parliament tour

Flick Drummond MP with service personnel from countries including St Vincent and the Grenadines, Zimbabwe, Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago Mrs Drummond gave a tour to the party of serving personnel from countries including St Vincent and the Grenadines, Zimbabwe, Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago. 'People in Westminster are used to seeing police and the uniformed palace staff but the smart turnout of the sailors caught the eye of other MPs as they toured Westminster,' she said.

