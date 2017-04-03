Poets dissect breakdown of relations in T&T *

A young, talented group of poets employed every literary device at their disposal to highlight the adverse effects of the breakdown of relationships at every level of society in Trinidad and Tobago, during Synday evening's second semi-final round of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam. The bards peeled the scab off national issues of domestic violence, violence against women and the state of inter-island relations between Trinidad and Tobago to earn vociferous approval from a packed auditorium at the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies.

