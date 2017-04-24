Petrotrin spill reaches VenezuelaApr. 30, 2017, 10:33 PM Ast
The Petrotrin oil spill has reached the Venezuelan coast, Minister of Energy Franklin Khan disclosed yesterday. Khan said because the oil has crossed the international boundary into the eastern coastline of Venezuela, affecting the Isla de Patos , the Trinidad and Tobago/Venezuela oil spill plan has had to be put into operation.
Read more at Trinadad Express.
