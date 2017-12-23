PANCAP hosts youth meeting to discuss...

PANCAP hosts youth meeting to discuss ending AIDS by 2030

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- The Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS will host a meeting of youth leaders from 19 Caribbean countries on April 21 and 22, 2017 in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The focus of the forum will be a discussion on the role of youth in the national and regional response to HIV and AIDS; participants will also be involved in formulating and agreeing on a framework for regional youth advocacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC