PANCAP hosts youth meeting to discuss ending AIDS by 2030

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- The Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS will host a meeting of youth leaders from 19 Caribbean countries on April 21 and 22, 2017 in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The focus of the forum will be a discussion on the role of youth in the national and regional response to HIV and AIDS; participants will also be involved in formulating and agreeing on a framework for regional youth advocacy.

