One dead man charged for corruptionApr. 17, 2017, 8:0 PM Ast

The fiasco of the cargo-ferry Galacia withdrawing its services between Trinidad and Tobago brings into the spotlight several issues of national importance. The most urgent is why the Government and the Port Authority of T&T allowed what was clearly an untenable arrangement with the owners of the vessel to reach breaking point without putting in place adequate alternatives.

Chicago, IL

