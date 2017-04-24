Official: Mandatory DNA Testing Befor...

Official: Mandatory DNA Testing Before Child Maintenance

Mandatory DNA testing should be required before child maintenance orders are granted for children in Antigua & Barbuda and the wider region, the head of an organisation geared towards the interest of men, is suggesting. President of the Single Fathers' Association of Trinidad & Tobago, Rhondall Jesse Feeles believes that this should be a crucial part of the application process because men often times face imprisonment if they fail to make child support payments in a timely manner - and in some instances, they may not even be the father.

Chicago, IL

