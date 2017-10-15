No implied term releasing an employee...

No implied term releasing an employee from their obligation to repay...

Friday Apr 7

In the recent case of Ali v. Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago the Privy Council found that there was no implied term waiving an employee's obligation to repay a loan to their employer in a voluntary redundancy situation.

Chicago, IL

