New agreement between Trinidad and US will improve border security

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and US Charge d'Affaires John MyIntyre with the Memorandum of Intent on the Personal Identification Secure Comparison and Evaluation System PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- The governments of Trinidad and Tobago and the United States on Friday signed a memorandum of intent that will provide for the establishment of a state-of-the-art border control system that documents the arrival and departure of international travelers at airports and seaports in Trinidad and Tobago.

