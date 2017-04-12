Moody's downgrades Tobago House of As...

Moody's downgrades Tobago House of Assembly rating

Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

International credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded Tobago House of Assembly's issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3 and changed the outlook to stable from negative. Wednesday's action follows Moody's rating action the day before in which the agency downgraded Trinidad and Tobago's government bond rating to Ba1 from Baa3 and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

