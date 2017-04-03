Missing since Monday - Two 15-year-ol...

Missing since Monday - Two 15-year-old girlsApr. 4, 2017, 11:45 Am Ast

Tuesday Read more: Trinadad Express

Police need the public's help in locating 15-year-olds - Ariel Charles and Shinayah McDonald, who both disappeared on Monday. Ariel, a Form 2 pupil of Sangre Grande Educational Institute, was last seen at her home at North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, at around 7a.m. She was reported missing to the Sangre Grande Police Station, by her mother, Alicia Charles, at around 3:14p.m that same day.

