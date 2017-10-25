Ministers shy away from pointing fingers

Friday Read more: Trinadad Express

BOTH acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert and Minister Stuart Young yesterday steered clear of casting any blame on industrial protests as a reason for bpTT's decision to not construct the Angelin platform in the country. On Wednesday, bpTT confirmed the Angelin platform will not be fabricated in Trinidad "due to project timelines and other competitiveness factors".

