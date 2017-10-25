Miller Lite and Sharps beer brands no...

Miller Lite and Sharps beer brands now in T&TApr. 7, 2017, 10:8 PM Ast

NWT Enterprises Ltd and Molson Coors International have announced that, from April 1, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite and Sharps are being distributed in Trinidad and Tobago exclusively by NWT as a part of an expanded partnership between the two companies. The Miller brand was introduced in Trinidad and Tobago in the 1990s with Miller Genuine Draft and since then has grown with the recent additions of Miller Lite and Sharps, a statement said.

Chicago, IL

