Mauricia De Peza & Wadada Movement nomiated for Award Apr. 29, 2017, 4:4 Am Ast
Trinidad and Tobago model Mauricia De Peza and twin fashion designers, Asha and Ayanna Diaz, will bring their talents to the 8th annual Caribbean Style and Culture Showcase on June 17. In the heart of Downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, USA, this fashion exhibition will be held at the Silver Spring Civic Center. Caribbean Style and Culture is a showcase of fashion, music and art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC