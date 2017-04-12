Matthews leads Barbados Women to Supe...

Matthews leads Barbados Women to Super50 final

Hayley Matthews scored 43 and took six wickets. BARBADOS WOMEN will play Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday to determine the winners of this year's Women's Regional Super50 Tournament.

