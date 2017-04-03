Manning-era HDC houses vacant, and va...

Manning-era HDC houses vacant, and vandalised

Sheep and goats strolling around vacant and vandalised houses at the HDC Lake View housing estate at La Fortune, Point Fortin on Friday. Photo:TREVOR WATSON As the list for houses at the Housing Development Corporation continues to climb, 400-plus housing units are expected to be ready for distribution in Point Fortin come December.

