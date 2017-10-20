Man, 6-y-o daughter murdered in T&T

Man, 6-y-o daughter murdered in T&T

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Trinidad and Tobago police are investigating the murders of a 36-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter whose bodies were found in a house in central Trinidad on Friday.Police said that Solomon Joseph, 36, and his six-year-old daughter Salisha Faith Joseph were stabbed to death at their single room wooden dwelling house in Mamoral Village. Police are also investigating the murder of 17-year-old Shaquille Farrell, who was shot once in the head while at a basketball court in the capital, Port of Spain on Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,632,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC