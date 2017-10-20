Man, 6-y-o daughter murdered in T&T
Trinidad and Tobago police are investigating the murders of a 36-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter whose bodies were found in a house in central Trinidad on Friday.Police said that Solomon Joseph, 36, and his six-year-old daughter Salisha Faith Joseph were stabbed to death at their single room wooden dwelling house in Mamoral Village. Police are also investigating the murder of 17-year-old Shaquille Farrell, who was shot once in the head while at a basketball court in the capital, Port of Spain on Wednesday night.
Read more at Jamaica Observer.
