LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for support, not salvation

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Activists say Canada should remember that as it promotes LGBTQ rights on the world stage, it should also listen to those fighting on the ground. This was the message that Jason Jones, from Trinidad and Tobago, and Nigel Mathlin, from Grenada, brought to a meeting with officials at Global Affairs Canada this week as they shared their views on how the Liberal government could support them and other LGBTQ activists in the Caribbean.

Chicago, IL

