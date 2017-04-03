Letter: Venezuela invades Trinidad and Tobago
Dear Sir: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea take strong objection to the fact that Venezuelan poachers are invading the north coast of Trinidad as well as the fertile fishing grounds three to five miles north of Castara, Tobago. We fear that these Venezuelan poachers, like many before, are armed with weapons including machine guns.
