Letter: Recession - debt - austerity
Dear Sir: Dr Valmiki Arjoon, a UWI economist, drew attention to the increasing debt burden of Trinidad and Tobago, now some 60 percent of GDP and claims that it is beginning to enter the danger zone. If this continues he expects that the international rating agencies would downgrade our debt to junk and the repayments will be passed on to the next generation.
