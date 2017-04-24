Letter: Once again, the integrity of ...

Letter: Once again, the integrity of the Trinidad and Tobago judiciary has been compromised

10 hrs ago

Dear Sir: The various service commissions were created by the constitution as autonomous institutions to insulate public servants from political interference as well as to insulate the office holders of these commissions from being "political" a very balancing act since we live in a very small country. The public perception about these service commissions remains that they are all too closely aligned to the ruling PNM-led administration.

Chicago, IL

