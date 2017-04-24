Letter: Once again, the integrity of the Trinidad and Tobago judiciary has been compromised
Dear Sir: The various service commissions were created by the constitution as autonomous institutions to insulate public servants from political interference as well as to insulate the office holders of these commissions from being "political" a very balancing act since we live in a very small country. The public perception about these service commissions remains that they are all too closely aligned to the ruling PNM-led administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC