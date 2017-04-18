Legal threat to keep a Super Fasta sa...

Legal threat to keep a Super Fasta sailingApr. 21, 2017, 10:42 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

GOVERNMENT has threatened legal action over the planned departure last night of the Super Fast Galicia and yesterday issued a legal letter to the local broker for the vessel. The letter calls on the ship's owner to honour an "agreement" to service the Trinidad and Tobago seabridge until the end of October 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,483,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC